Robert D. Sweet, Jr. 1937-2018

Robert D. Sweet, Jr., founder of Creative Pultrusions (Pleasantville, PA, US), passed away on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at age 81.

Sweet started the fiberglass-reinforced plastics manufacturer in 1973 on the prospect of a $250,000 order from General Motors. Working with a converted tow truck and five employees, he delivered the prototype a month early. In 2008, when Sweet retired and sold the company to Hill & Smith Holdings (Solihull, UK), Creative Pultrusions employed nearly 300 people making $40 million of products a year from its 100,000 ft2 factory.

Sweet was inducted into the Composites Institute (now the American Composites Manufacturers Association) Hall of Fame in 1995 and having received a Brandt Goldsworthy Pultruder of the Year award in 2007. He was a widely respected entrepreneur in the composites industry and will be greatly missed.