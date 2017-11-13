Revolution Composites expands manufacturing facility

Revolution Composites expanded its Norwood, MA manufacturing facility with a 10,000-square-foot addition.

“The additional space is long overdue,” says David Dahlheimer, director of manufacturing and one of the founders of Revolution Composites. “The expansion is in direct response to increased demand for braid / RTM hardware and our anticipated business growth over the next two to three years.”

Revolution Composites specializes in the braiding and molding (RTM, VaRTM) of carbon, glass, aramid, and ceramic fibers for the aerospace and defense industries. Revolution Composites is a supplier of production flight hardware and development services to multiple OEM’s and Tier 1 / 2 suppliers.

