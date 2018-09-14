Registration open for Composites in Sport Conference

Related Topics:
Registration is currently open for the Composites in Sport Conference taking place Oct. 3-4, 2018 at Loughborough University, UK.
The conference explores new composite material developments in sports-related applications including equipment, safety wear, apparel, prosthetics and infrastructure. It is aimed at material developers/suppliers, manufacturers, researchers, regulatory bodies and athletes of all abilities.
For more information visit compositesinsport.com
