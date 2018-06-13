Redelease and Marbocote partner to expand supply of semi-permanent mold release agents

Redelease (São Paulo, Brazil), distributor of specialty chemicals, and Marbocote (Cheshire, UK), producer of semi-permanent mold release agents, announced on June 6 the creation of a joint venture to target the market of composites, rubber, tires, shoes, castings and polyurethane.

The joint venture’s first measure was to hire Ana Clara Cordeiro as the sales director of Redelease-Marbocote. Coreiro has more than 25 years of experience in the market of mold release agents. According to Cordeiro, the company’s goal is to show the Brazilian market that there are semi-permanent mold release agents capable of standing out for their greater durability.