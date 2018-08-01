Related Topics:
Quickstep Holdings Ltd. (Sydney, Australia), manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composite components, announced July 31 it will receive funding to produce housings for an F-35 Lightning II countermeasure flare.
Mark Burgess, CEO and managing director of Quickstep, says, “This exciting new project will involve Quickstep applying advanced tooling and process engineering skills to establish world-class advanced manufacturing capabilities for production of F-35 countermeasure flare housings.”
Funding via Chemring Australia (Victoria, Australia) from the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (Arlington, VA, US), through a multi-million dollar US Government contract, will support engineering and production tooling for the production improvement project. Additionally, a New Air Combat Capability – Industry Support Program (NACC-ISP) grant of A$1 million will complement investment being made by Quickstep.
Editor PickQ&A: Tom Lemire, TFLemire Consulting
CW Talks: The Composites Podcast, recently spoke to Tom Lemire, currently principal of TFLemire Consulting (Irvine, CA, US) and a longtime veteran of the composites industry. Lemire’s career spans back to the late 1960s, and he eventually did most of his work in the composites industry for carbon fiber suppliers BASF and Toho Tenax (now Teijin).
News
Aurora Flight Sciences expands headquarters and opens new Aerospace and Autonomy Center at MIT
Quickstep to produce F-35 Lightning II flare housings
CSP to add SMC line at France-based facility
Exel Composites, Ziebel cooperate on oil well sensor
ShapeTex preforms successfully overmolded with short fiber SMC