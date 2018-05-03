Quickstep and ATR Group announce composites manufacturing partnership

Quickstep Holdings (Sidney, NSW,Australia), Australia’s leading independent manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, announced March 2018 that it has signed a manufacturing partnership agreement with ATR Group (Colonnella, Italy), a leading Italian company that designs, prototypes and manufactures structural parts and components in advanced composite materials.



“This arrangement with ATR provides us with a strong manufacturing partnership in the European market, with a highly-respected composites company. ATR has key strengths in design, development, tooling and advanced manufacturing across both the automotive and aerospace sectors. We both have big ambitions and high expectations for this agreement.” says Quickstep CEO and managing director Mark Burgess.

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. is the largest independent aerospace-grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, operating from state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing facilities at Bankstown Airport in Sydney, NSW and a manufacturing and R&D/ process development center in Geelong, Victoria.

Valter Proietti president and CEO of ATR Group says, “ATR are really excited about the future benefits of cooperating with Quickstep on their out of autoclave patented technology Qure. The Qure technology in conjunction with Quickstep Production System (QPS) and ATR’s strong carbon fiber heritage and current capabilities will provide us with a strong competitive advantage, to expand our market and customers in Europe.”



The ATR Group manufactures and supplies advanced composite components for the automotive, aerospace and other industrial markets. ATR has developed technologies, skills and craftsmanship in the processing of composite materials through the use of traditional production methods as well as the development of innovative processes. ATR operates nine plants in Italy and has been manufacturing composite parts since 1982.

