Porcher Industries acquires P-D Interglas Technologies

Porcher Industries (Badinieres, France) has completed the acquisition of Interglas Technologies’ operation including all business operations, workforce resources, assets, infrastructure and brand rights from the Preiss Daimler Group. Interglas Technologies GmbH is a German producer of technical fabrics for aeronautic, industrial, electrical and building applications.

Interglas Technologies GmbH, has over 50 years’ experience in the manufacturing and innovation of glass, carbon, basalt, aramid and other synthetic fabrics. Headquartered in Germany, with production facilities in Erbach, the company is a key supplier of technical fabrics, both within Germany and worldwide.

With a vast product range that complements Porcher Industries’ offering in terms of technology, region and application, this acquisition represents a strategic step in the company’s long-term plans to extend both the technical and production capacity for high quality technical textiles, particularly glass fiber fabrics.

The switchover from P-D Interglas Technologies GmbH to Porcher Industries Germany, will start the beginning of October.