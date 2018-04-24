Plataine wins customer leadership award for its IIoT-based manufacturing optimization

Based on its recent analysis of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software for digital manufacturing and optimization market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Plataine (Waltham, MA, US) with the 2018 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its IIoT-based manufacturing optimization solution. The company announced its receipt of the award on April 23.

Plataine’s IIoT cloud-based solutions use patented AI technology to digitize the factory and provide clients with real-time Digital Assistants at every stage of the manufacturing process. The solution automatically gathers data from sensors embedded not only on the machines and raw materials but also on parts and the finished product. Such data is run through AI-based algorithms to generate actionable insights for end users, such as predictive alerts and prescriptive recommendations regarding the quality and utilization status of raw materials, parts and tools being used in the production process. This enables any quality issue to be immediately addressed and prevents defects at the end of the manufacturing cycle.

“We are honored and excited to receive this prestigious award by Frost & Sullivan,” says Avner Ben-Bassat, president and CEO at Plataine. “This award further recognizes Plataine as the leading provider of IIoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing, and we are proud to be at the heart of the process that turns production facilities into smart digital factories.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.