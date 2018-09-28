People on the Move: September 2018

Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace (Denver, CO, US) announced Sept. 26 that Paul McAuliffe has joined the company as chief financial officer.

McAuliffe has been active in finance and capital markets for 35 years. Prior to joining Bye Aerospace, he was a principal at Morgan Stanley, managing director at CS First Boston and managing director at Smith Barney before becoming executive vice president and chief financial officer of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in 1999. While in investment banking, he worked on a wide variety and volume of corporate, property and securities transactions including the IPO of AIV in 1994. He earned his B.A. in History from Columbia University and his M.B.A. in Finance from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

GRP Solutions

GRP Solutions (Hampshire, UK) announced Sept. 25 that Wendy Charlesworth, the company’s credit controller, has been shortlisted for the prestigious UK Composites Employee of the Year Award. The Award aims to recognize the employee who goes above and beyond for their company.

Holland Composites

Holland Composites (Lelystad, The Netherlands) has announced that Eduard Zanen, founder of Bugaboo and investor in innovative and sustainable high-tech companies, is joining the company. Zanen was approached after former shareholder Thijs van Riemsdijk decided to leave Holland Composites.

Also joining the company is Bastiaan van Nunen, who will become the managing director. Van Nunen already started in his new role and has extensive start-up and change management experience. He will be responsible for the daily management of the company and has help from Rene Meijer, a financial expert who has a broad experience in structuring financial management and Mark Hoff, who will be responsible for marketing strategy and business development.

