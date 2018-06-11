People on the Move: June 2018

Orbital Composites

Startup company Orbital Composites (San Jose, CA, US) announced June 1 that Amolak Badesha will be joining the company as chief operating officer, reporting to CEO Cole Nielsen.

Badesha will have oversight of R&D, Sales and Operations at Orbital Composites, which works to advance speed, scale, materials and multifunctionality for large composite structures through its patented coaxial extrusion process. Badesha joins the company from Broadcom (San Jose, CA, US), where he served as sales director for Strategic Accounts. Prior to this role, he served various leadership positions in Marketing, Operations and R&D. He also spent 2 years pursuing M&A objectives at Avago Technologies and served in various business development and sales roles at Agilent Technologies.

Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (Lafayette, IN, US), a diversified manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems, today announced June 4 that Brent L. Yeagy, president and chief operating officer of the company, has assumed the role of president and chief executive officer, effective June 2. Mr. Yeagy follows Richard J. Giromini, who stepped down from his role as CEO on June 1 as part of a planned succession announced on December 15, 2017.

Yeagy has been with Wabash National for more than 15 years and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility with the company. Prior to Wabash National, Yeagy held various human resources, environmental engineering and safety management positions for Delco Remy International, and served in various plant engineering roles at Rexnord Corporation. He served in the United States Navy from 1991 to 1994.

Mr. Giromini will remain with the company serving in the role of executive advisor.