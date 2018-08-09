People on the Move: August 2018

Methods Machine Tools

Methods Machine Tools Inc. (Sudbury, MA,US), supplier of precision machine tools and automation, announced on Aug. 6 that Matthew Sheehan has joined the company as its director of Financial Services.

Prior to joining Methods, Sheehan was vice president/ relationship manager at US Bank Equipment Finance for more than ten years. In this role, he was in the Manufacturing Vendor Services Group and worked closely with Methods as one of its key lending partners, gaining an extensive knowledge of equipment financing requirements. Earlier in 2018, he received the highest award given at US Bank for his performance and commitment to excellence in 2017 — "The Legends of Possible Award."