Owens Corning to close Brunswick, Maine plant

Owens Corning (Toledo, Ohio), plans to close its Brunswick, Maine factory and lay off 60 employees, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald. Machinery will be transferred to the company’s plant in Wichita Falls, Texas. Company spokesman Todd Romain told the Press Herald the company is relocating for cheaper transportation and to be closer to its customers. Owens Corning will wind down operations and shut down certain machines in the next three months, but the earliest date it expects job losses is Dec. 31, Romain said.