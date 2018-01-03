OSG announces scholarship winners

OSG USA, INC. (Bensenville, IL, US) recognized Feb 7. the recipients of its inaugural “Shaping Your Dreams” Scholarship program, which was created to assist students in fulfilling their educational goals in the field of machining, manufacturing and engineering. Maram Safi of Elk Grove High School and Casey McCormick of Fenwick High School each received the $1,000 scholarship toward their education in their chosen fields. Maram would like to major in mechanical or electrical engineering and Casey is targeting mechanical engineering. The students were presented with their awards at OSG’s manufacturing facility. Representatives from OSG were on hand to present these two very deserving winners with their scholarship certificates. The “Shaping Your Dreams” scholarship program for 2018 will be announced this April and recipients will be chosen prior to the Fall semester 2018.