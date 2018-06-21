Osborne Industries secures ISO 9001:2015 certification

Osborne Industries Inc. (Osborne, KS, US), manufacturer of thermoset plastic components for leading OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) around the US, announced June 18 their certification under ISO 9001:2015.



The company-developed and maintained internal Quality Management System (QMS) has conformed to the requirements of the ISO 9001 international standard for nearly 20 years. During an annual audit by SAI Global Certification Services (Toronto, ON, Canada), auditors recommended Osborne be approved for the advancement from the 2008 to the 2015 standard.



International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is currently the most up-to-date standard of its kind, focusing on the performance of a manufacturer’s QMS. The certification includes an emphasis on risk-based thinking, increased customer focus and leadership requirements, and continual improvement of a company’s QMS.