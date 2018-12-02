ORNL offering additive manufacturing/composites post-doc

The Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL, Oak Ridge, TN, US) reports that it has available a postdoctoral research associate position, focused on polymer engineering for additive manufacturing and composites processing.

The position will conduct research in the area of additive manufacturing related to advancement of current technologies, implementation of new processes, and development of unique material systems. It will also be part of a multidisciplinary team collaborating with other researchers and technical staff in the modeling, production, and characterization of these materials. This position resides in the Deposition Science and Technology Group in the Materials Science and Technology Division, Physical Sciences Directorate (PSD) at ORNL.

Preferred qualifications include:

Experience with rheology measurements and analysis of fiber reinforced injection molded samples

Excellent written and oral communication skills and the ability to communicate in English to an international, scientific audience

Motivated and safety conscious

Ability to set priorities, multitask, and adapt to ever-changing needs with the proven ability to function well and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment

Ability to work with a measure of autonomy and a willingness to participate creatively in a collaborative, team environment

Applicants cannot have received their Ph.D. more than five years prior to the date of application and must complete all degree requirements before starting their appointment. The appointment length will be up to 24 months with the potential for extension. Initial appointments and extensions are subject to performance and availability of funding.

For more information, and to apply, visit the IACMI careers page.