Orbital ATK wins contract to make composite parts for F-35

Orbital ATK (Dulles, VA, US) announced on Oct. 24 that it has received an initial $24 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce additional composite components for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. Under the terms of the three-year contract, Orbital ATK will produce bullnose and blade seals at its facility in Clearfield, UT, US. Orbital ATK currently produces upper and lower wing skins, engine nacelles and access covers for the F-35.

“Orbital ATK excels at providing advanced composite structures that require robust manufacturing processes to affordably fit our customer’s needs,” says Steve Earl, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s Aerospace Structures Division. “We are pleased Lockheed Martin is entrusting us with additional work on the most advanced combat aircraft in the world – the F-35 Lightning II.”