Orbital ATK to expand its Iuka, Mississippi facility

Orbital ATK will invest $10.48 million to expand its manufacturing complex in Iuka, Mississippi. The expansion will create about 50 jobs. The company will begin production of large composite aerospace structures for its Antares, Pegasus and Minotaur launch vehicles at its 320,000-square-foot Iuka facility. Orbital ATK is also adding production for a large national aerospace and defense program.

Orbital ATK’s Iuka facility currently has more than 100 employees producing large composite structures for United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles. The company plans to begin production on the new composite launch vehicle structures and aerospace components in the third quarter of 2017 and fill the 50 jobs by the end of 2018. Last year, the Iuka plant produced its 500th large composite rocket structure for United Launch Alliance launch vehicles.