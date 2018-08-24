Open Mind joins Okuma's Partners in THINC collaboration

OPEN MIND Technologies AG (Needham, MA, US), developer of CAD/CAM software solutions worldwide, has announced on Aug. 13 it has recently partnered with Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC, US), joining the Partners in THINC collaboration. Founded by Okuma, Partners in THINC is a collaboration network of more than 40 industry leaders who come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturing.

Wade Anderson, director of Partners in THINC, says, "OPEN MIND's globally recognized, powerful 5-axis and multifunction CAD/CAM solutions will strengthen and expand our technology portfolio to address the needs of the expanding additive manufacturing segment and much more," says Wade Anderson, director of Partners in THINC.

OPEN MIND's hyperMILL software is a CAM solution with 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis milling and turning strategies, as well as specialty applications, available in one interface. The company collaborates with Okuma on 4-axis and 5-axis projects for various Okuma machines including machining centers, multi-function mill-turn machines and hybrid technology.