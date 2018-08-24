Open Mind joins Okuma's Partners in THINC collaboration

Partners in THINC is a collaboration network of more than 40 industry leaders who come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturing.

Scott Francis
News Post: 8/24/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

OPEN MIND Technologies AG (Needham, MA, US), developer of CAD/CAM software solutions worldwide, has announced on Aug. 13 it has recently partnered with Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC, US), joining the Partners in THINC collaboration. Founded by Okuma, Partners in THINC is a collaboration network of more than 40 industry leaders who come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturing.

Wade Anderson, director of Partners in THINC, says, "OPEN MIND's  globally recognized, powerful 5-axis and multifunction CAD/CAM solutions will strengthen and expand our technology portfolio to address the needs of the expanding additive manufacturing segment and much more," says Wade Anderson, director of Partners in THINC.

OPEN MIND's hyperMILL  software is a CAM solution with 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis milling and turning strategies, as well as specialty applications, available in one interface. The company collaborates with Okuma on 4-axis and 5-axis projects for various Okuma machines including machining centers, multi-function mill-turn machines and hybrid technology.

Editor Pick

CAMX 2018 preview: CGTech

Machine control and software specialist CGTech is demonstrating Composites 8.1, the latest version of its VERICUT Composite Programming (VCP) & VERICUT Composite Simulation (VCS).

News

Open Mind joins Okuma's Partners in THINC collaboration

Farplas NFRP employed in Fiat door panel

Composite resins price change report

Southern Spars to provide rig for INEOS Team UK's entry in the America's Cup

Quickstep signs wing flap contract extension with Lockheed Martin

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.