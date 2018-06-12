Northrop Grumman acquires Orbital ATK

With the acquisition, Orbital ATK is now Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, a new, fourth business sector for Northrop Grumman.

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/12/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Global security company Northrop Grumman Corporation (Falls Church, VA, US) announced June 6 it has closed the acquisition of global aerospace and defense technology company Orbital ATK Inc. (Dulles, VA, US). Orbital ATK is now Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, a new, fourth business sector for the company.

Northrop Grumman’s board of directors has elected Blake Larson as corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, reporting to Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman’s president and chief operating officer. Larson previously served as the chief operating officer of Orbital ATK.

 

