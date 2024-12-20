Nlcomp, Composite Recycling reveal results for rComposite recyclability

SEM test image results after the recycling of nlcomp’s rComposite. Source (All Images) | Composite Recycling

In a collaboration between the two sustainability-focused startups, Northern Light Composites (nlcomp, Monfalcone, Italy) and Composite Recycling (Ecublens, Switzerland) have announced interesting results in the recyclability testing of nlcomp’s rComposite material. These findings, both partners report, highlight the material’s high potential for circular economy applications across marine, wind energy and other sectors, and are a “significant step forward for the credibility of our technology,” according to Fabio Bignolini, CEO of Nlcomp.

Composite Recycling has developed a thermolysis-based recycling process for end-of-life (EOL) treatment of carbon and glass fibers, recovering high-quality fibers and oils. The company is currently testing various composite and resin systems to validate the efficacy of its technology, while at the same time helping clients demonstrate recyclability and explore future reuse applications for their composite-based products.

Nlcomp engaged Composite Recycling to evaluate the recyclability of its rComposite material, which combines a thermoplastic matrix — Arkema’s (Colombes, Germany) Elium resin — with low-impact raw materials. The test results from Composite Recycling’s recycling process are reported to have exceeded expectations.

Treated glass fibers from nlcomp.

The reclaimed fibers exhibited no visible impurities and demonstrated a soft, pliable texture. Electron microscope imaging revealed minimal residue, confirming their high potential for reuse in new composite materials. In recovered oil, analytical testing identified nearly 80% of the recovered molecules as methylmethacrylate, a valuable component for producing new high-performance materials.

These test results build upon nlcomp’s DNV recognition achieved in October 2024, verifying the recyclability and recycled content of rComposite under ISO 14021:2016 standards. Both companies report earning significant recognition in the composite industry and particularly from the marine sector, having each won the Monaco SmartYacht Award and the Metstrade Boatbuilder of the Year Award in consecutive years.

“Our partnership with Nlcomp exemplifies our shared goal of transforming the lifecycle of composite materials,” says Guillaume Perben, CEO of Composite Recycling. “These results confirm the value of innovative recycling processes, bringing us closer to a day when composite waste is fully diverted from landfills and directed toward valuable new production.”