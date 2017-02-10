New schedule for CAMX 2017

The schedule-at-a-glance for the rescheduled fourth annual Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX), taking place December 12-14, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., is available online.

Pre-event activities such as tutorials and various association activities will take place on Monday, December 11. The CAMX schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, December 12

8:00 – 10:00 am: Conference Programming

10:00 – 11:00 am: Opening General Session 11:00 am – 5:00 pm: Exhibit Hall Open

2:00 – 5:00 pm: Tutorials

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Welcome Reception

Wednesday, December 13

8:00 am – 5:00 pm: Conference Programming

9:30 am – 5:00 pm: Exhibit Hall Open

5:00 – 6:30 pm: Market Segment Reception

Thursday, December 14

8:00 am – 12:00 pm: Conference Programming

9:30 am – 12:00 pm: Exhibit Hall Open

12:00 – 1:00 pm: Closing Luncheon

CAMX, originally scheduled for Sept. 11-14, 2017, was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

"Since the postponement, CAMX staff have been working tirelessly to ensure the quality of our attendees' and exhibitors' experience is just as high as it would have been in September," said Heather Rhoderick, CAMX Show Director. "As the premier composites event in North America, our industry depends on CAMX to deliver a world-class exhibit hall and conference program. With almost 70% of the speakers and 300 exhibitors confirming their participation at CAMX to date, we are very pleased with the response, excitement and support from our exhibitors and speakers to the rescheduled dates. We continue to receive new confirmations each day."

Information on housing, registration, exhibitors and the conference program will be announced on the CAMX website in mid-October.