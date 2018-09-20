New Dutch research center focuses on thermoplastic composites

The new lab facilities of the recently founded ThermoPlastic composites Application Center (TPAC, Enschede, the Netherlands) opened on Sept. 14. The lab features new processing equipment enabling its focus on cost-effective processing and application of thermoplastic composites. The goal of the TPAC is to reduce processing costs to broaden the use of thermoplastic composites and make the material affordable for more sectors, businesses and people.

The laboratory’s new equipment includes a vertical closure injection molding machine including an infrared oven to heat preforms and a robot in an automation cell.

The application center works together with more than 100 companies of mostly small and medium size and institutions. Multiple consortiums are formed to tackle challenges in various projects.

Together with the research partner TPRC (Enschede, the Netherlands), the TPAC forms TPC NL and was awarded the Smart Industry Fieldlab by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands and is listed as a digital innovation hub by the European Commission.