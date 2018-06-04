MidAmerican Energy takes aim at 100% renewable goal with Wind XII project

MidAmerican Energy Company (Des Moines, IA, US) aims to be the first investor-owned electric utility in the US to generate renewable energy equal to 100% of its customers’ usage on an annual basis with its newest proposed wind energy project.



MidAmerican Energy has proposed an investment of $922 million in its Wind XII project, formally filed with the Iowa Utilities Board May 30. The project, if approved, is expected to be completed in late 2020. When combined with MidAmerican Energy’s other projects, the 591-megawatt Wind XII project will allow the company to provide renewable energy each year that is equal to 100% of the energy consumed by the homes and businesses in MidAmerican Energy’s Iowa service area. According to MidAmerican, as with its previous wind projects, Wind XII will be accomplished without the need to increase customers’ rates.



Iowa leads the country in the percentage of electric generation coming from wind. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says, “Iowans are used to leading the way. We believe to our core that it is our responsibility to use the resources we are given in the best way possible. It’s that sustainable approach that has led Iowa to achieve the highest percentage of power generation coming from wind energy, more than any other state.”

