Michelman to partner with AZL Aachen GmbH

Michelman (Cincinnati, OH, US) announced March 6 that it will become a partner of AZL Aachen GmbH (Aachen, Germany). Michelman is looking forward to working in close cooperation with this organization along with the entire lightweight industry’s value chain to drive innovation in composite production. Michelman’s latest move is part of its multi-year investment and partnership strategy to further advance and improve composite development throughout the industry. They have recently joined IACMI (Knoxville, TN, US) and the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials (Newark, DE, US), along with announcing strategic partnerships with Mafic (Shelby, NC, US) and Engineered Fibers Technology, LLC (Shelton, CT, US).

