Michelman joins the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials

The company will sponsor a research project that will help evaluate sizing options of carbon and glass fiber for their compatibility with both thermoplastic and thermoset resins.

News Post: 12/18/2017

Michelman (Cincinnati, Ohio) has become one of 55 members of the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials (UD-CCM) Industry Consortium. The company will sponsor a research project that will help evaluate sizing options of carbon and glass fiber for their compatibility with both thermoplastic and thermoset resins.

Michelman’s position as a sizing and surface treatment expert will complement UD-CCM’s premier materials research and technology transfer expertise. The organizations’ technical collaboration will focus on identifying the best sizing/ fiber/resin combinations that will enhance composite properties such as increased heat, impact, and fatigue resistance appropriate for a broad range of end-use applications in the automotive, aerospace and electronics industries.

