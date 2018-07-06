MHI Vestas 9.5 MW offshore wind turbine receives final certification

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (Aarhus, Denmark) announced June 27 that the 9.5 MW model of its flagship V164 turbine platform has received its Rotor-Nacelle-Assembly Component Certificate.

The final certification comes one year after MHI Vestas announced the 9.5 MW turbine to the market, moving the industry one step closer to double-digit MW turbines in the water. The announcement speaks to the industry’s need for cost-effective power upgrades. Since the V164 was launched, MHI Vestas has uprated nominal power from 8.0 MW to 9.0 MW, and now to 9.5 MW – all with minimal design modifications.

Senior product manager, Anders Bach Andersen, says, “From the very beginning, we designed the V164 with reliability and cost-efficiency in mind. We’ve managed to increase power output 20% without materially affecting cost. For today’s offshore wind customers, it’s more critical than ever that nominal power can substantively increase without a major re-design of the turbine platform.”