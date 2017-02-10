Meggitt Polymers & Composites to supply radome for Embraer E-Jet E2

Embraer has selected Meggitt Polymers & Composites and KID-Systeme as its new inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system suppliers for the E-Jets E2, the second generation of the E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. Meggitt will design and produce a high performance radome assembly for in-flight connectivity, while KID-Systeme was selected by Embraer to provide the SKYfi Club – a wireless streaming onboard platform for commercial and executive aircraft.

Meggitt will design, manufacture and assemble Embraer’s installation kit, comprised of a radome, skirt seal, adapter plate, and fittings. One of the key benefits to this unique assembly is the tri-band radome capability, allowing each aircraft to be tailored to the customer’s preferred antenna manufacturer. “From a fledgling commercial radome program inherited as part of our advanced composites acquisitions in late 2015, I am delighted to have seen the exceptional progress to the creation of a low-risk, convenient, field-proven assembly for airframers and airlines,” says David Horner, Meggitt Polymers & Composites President. “This award makes us an exclusive provider of our unique kit of parts to one of the most progressive aircraft manufacturers in the world, and we are challenging our industry’s market leaders.”