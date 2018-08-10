Meggitt Polymers & Composites expands San Diego manufacturing facilities

Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC, San Diego, CA, US) held a grand opening ceremony and reception on Aug. 8 for an expansion and reconfiguration of its San Diego manufacturing operations. The “Top Gun” project, located on the street of the same name, consolidates two locations which totaled 75,000 ft2 into a single nearby facility providing 120,000 ft2 of expanded capacity. MPC is a division of Meggitt PLC (Dorset, UK), a global engineering group specializing in extreme environment components and smart sub-systems for aerospace, defense and energy markets.

The San Diego MPC location is the Meggitt Group Center of Excellence for complex, molded aircraft engine components and structures used in extreme environments. Its expertise is in high-volume components for engines and adjacencies, missiles and munitions, and structural components on the industry-leading commercial and defense aviation platforms.

“This significant investment by Meggitt in California is great news for our military and our state’s economy,” said Panorea Avdis, director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and member of the Governor’s Military Council. “GO-Biz is pleased to have developed a long-term partnership with Meggitt that has resulted in several state incentive awards to support their growth, including a $2-million California Competes Tax Credit award to coincide with new full-time employees and capital investments.”

The expansion sets a new benchmark for aerospace composites manufacturing, enabling Meggitt to create a state-of-the-art, highly-efficient, cellular manufacturing flow utilizing the latest technologies. The new operation is closely aligned with the company’s production systems and Meggitt Production System (MPS) operational excellence program. It also provides scalable capacity needed to support notable customer platforms, for both growth in legacy programs and expected growth in new programs.

“Meggitt’s expansion of their advanced engineering and manufacturing facility will help keep more of our servicemembers safe and create jobs here in San Diego,” says US Congressman Scott Peters. “They are part of a defense ecosystem that contributes $9 billion to our regional economy and over 100,000 advanced manufacturing jobs, powered by our innovation economy. As we work to secure federal funding for our defense supply chain, Meggitt is an example of why the military continues to invest in San Diego.”

The new facility includes efficient production lines and environmentally controlled manufacturing space. In addition to part flow, teamwork is enhanced by co-locating production support functions on the product lines and establishing an open-concept office designed to foster communication, teamwork and a high-performance culture.