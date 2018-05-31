McLaren Automotive to begin work on new composites technology centre

The McLaren Composites Technology Centre will manufacture the lightweight carbon fiber tubs used in the company’s sports cars and super cars. 

McLaren Automotive (Surrey, UK) announced May 31 that it has received the key to the building that will house the new £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC).

The new Yorkshire facility will be used for innovating the process for making the lightweight carbon fiber tubs used in McLaren’s family of sports cars and super cars. The finished tubs will then be sent to the McLaren Production Centre in Surrey where the company’s vehicles are assembled.

Once open, the MCTC will be home to McLaren’s second production facility. Around 45 McLaren employees are currently housed at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC, Sheffield, UK), innovating the tub creation process. When the MCTC is fully operational, the team will grow to around 200 employees.

The MCTC building will now undergo several months of fitting out during which manufacturing equipment will be installed, including a giant press scheduled to make its way from Germany this summer. 

 

