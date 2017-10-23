LM Wind Power to develop 71.8-meter blade for Chinese offshore provider

Denmark-based LM Wind Power has signed an agreement to develop a 71.8-meter blade for Chinese offshore provider Envision. The deal is followed by a supply agreement from LM Wind Power's Jiangyin factory in Jiangsu, China that will require the company to expand the manufacturing facility by 50%.



The new 71.8-meter blade will equip Envision's new 4.5 MW platform and is expected to be installed in H1 2018. The new large-rotor turbine is designed to effectively serve the Wind Class II and III areas in north China offshore.

"Envision has a strong ambition to continue to lead the development of the Chinese offshore wind market and we are pleased to engage in this strategic partnership with LM Wind Power,” says Dick Xie, Envision offshore business head. “Our collaboration will ensure high-performing, reliable blades on this new and powerful platform that will contribute to reducing the levelized cost of energy offshore."

Alexis Crama, added: "The Chinese offshore wind market is expected to grow on average by 40% annually for the next five years,” says LM Wind Power vice president offshore. “LM Wind Power has been part of this journey since the very beginning and we are investing significantly in new product development and technologies for the Chinese market, including manufacturing capacity and people. Together with industry leaders like Envision, we look forward to further accelerating the development of a domestic offshore industry, helping China meet its growing demands for clean, renewable and affordable energy."



The partnership between LM Wind Power and Envision in China goes all the way back to the inception of the Jiangyin plant in 2009. Since then, LM Wind Power has delivered both onshore and offshore blades for Envision turbines, and is currently on track to meet a milestone of 100 sets of 66.5 meter offshore blades produced.



LM Wind Power has been present in China since 2001 and currently employs around 2,500 people in the country. The company operates four blade manufacturing facilities in Tianjin, Qinhuangdao, Jiangyin and is ramping up production in Baodi.