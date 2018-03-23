Lineo by Stora Enso wins Bio-Based Product of the Year award

Stora Enso (Helsinki, Finland) announced March 22 that their product Lineo, a renewable replacement for oil-based phenolic materials, has been awarded Bio-Based Product of the Year at the Bio-Based World News Innovation Awards 2018.

Shortlisted alongside products from Clean Plus Inc. and The Chemours Company, the judges recognised the potential of Lineo. It is made from versatile, wood-based raw material lignin. Lineo can be used in a range of applications where fossil-based materials are currently used.

Stora Enso has been industrially producing lignin since 2015 at its Sunila Mill in Finland. Sunila’s capacity is 50,000 tonnes per year, making Stora Enso the largest kraft lignin producer in the world.