LDI acquires Polygon

LDI Ltd. has announced the acquisition of composite component manufacturer Polygon Company.

LDI Ltd. (Indianapolis, IN, US) announced on April 3 the acquisition of composite component manufacturer Polygon Company (Walkerton, IN, US). Polygon’s patented products are designed to replace steel and other metal components across a diverse set of domestic and international end markets including construction, agriculture, medical devices and municipal utilities.

“Investing in a growing Indiana company has been a top priority for LDI,” says J.A. Lacy, president and CEO of LDI. “We are excited to work with the Polygon team on a robust strategy for the future and welcome them to the LDI family.”

“Our manufacturing business is a great fit for LDI,” says Polygon president Mike Downs. “We welcome LDI’s experience and their culture as a family office. We are excited to partner together to grow our business.”

Polygon was founded in 1949 by Sam Shobert, a chemist working on advanced composite materials during World War II at the U.S. Wright-Patterson Air Force base. It was owned and managed by the sons of the founder, Tim and Jim Shobert, until the purchase by LDI.

