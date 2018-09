Krauss-Maffei Corporation (Florence, KY, US) is opening up its doors on Manufacturing Day – an annual celebration during which thousands of manufacturers in North America open their doors to educate millions about modern manufacturing. The celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 5 and Krauss-Maffei is opening its Florence, KY, US facility from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To register, please visit mfgday.com.