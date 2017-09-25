Kordsa provided composite materials for Turkish electric vehicle team

Reinforcement provider KORDSA (Istanbul, Turkey) carbon fiber fabric was used in the vehicle designed for the TÜBİTAK Efficiency Challenge Electric Vehicle that took place on August 27 at the Körfez Circuit. Carbon fiber fabric produced by Kordsa was used in whole interior, inner and outer door, chassis, suspension and the instrument panel of the second vehicle developed and produced totally by the Türk Mekatronik Team.

The electrical vehicle designed in accordance with the requirements of the competition is 3.5 meters long, 1.7 meters wide and 1-meter high. The team, which previously produced a 430-kg single-motor electric vehicle, succeeded in reducing the weight of the new dual motor vehicle produced by using Kordsa’s carbon fiber fabrics, by 45% to 240 kg.