Katie E.G. Thorp 1966 – 2018

Katie Emaline Gunnison Thorp, PhD, 52, passed away at her home Saturday, July 7, 2018. During her more than 26 years of federal service, Dr. Thorp served in many capacities, most recently as a civilian Principal Research Materials Engineer in the Composites Branch, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory.

Dr. Thorp has been recognized by the Air Force through the Civilian Achievement Award, Robert T. Schwartz Award for Engineering Achievement, and Outstanding Supervisor Award. She was a fellow of the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE), and served as the society's Global President. She was also a member of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Outreach Executive Board and served as President of the Engineering and Science Foundation of Dayton. She was involved in cancer support as Chair of the Noble Circle Project, was recently selected as the recipient of the Prism Award from the Society of Women Engineers, a group which recognizes outstanding career leadership activities in a technical field, as well as leadership in the community.

Dr. Thorp was a mentor, colleague and friend to many and will be deeply missed. Memorial donations may be made to the Noble Circle Project (www.noblecircle.org).