Kanfit receives AS9100 Rev D certification

Kanfit Ltd. (Migdal HaEmek, Israel) announced April 17 that following an extensive audit conducted by the Standards Institution of Israel, the company has been recertified to AS9100 Rev D. Kanfit has been AS9100 certified since 2006, and ISO9001certified since 1992.

AS9100 Rev D is the most current industry standard of quality and risk management for organizations that design and manufacture products for the aerospace industry, including parts, components and assemblies.

“This updated certification reconfirms our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services that are safer, more reliable and that meet their technical specifications and cost requirements,” says Shai Fine, general manager of Kanfit. “It also reinforces Kanfit’s position as a manufacturer of primary and detailed parts, assemblies and sub-assemblies for the civilian and military aerospace markets by standardizing the quality processes within our organization.”

Kanfit is a leading manufacturer of primary and detailed parts, sub-assemblies and ready to fly assemblies made from composite and metal materials for the aerospace and medical device industries. The company recently introduced 3D additive manufacturing, and in May 2018 is scheduled to add automated fiber placement (AFP) to its manufacturing processes.