Job opportunity: Gill Corporation regional sales manager

The Gill Corporation (El Monte, CA) is a leading manufacturer of high performance composite products for the aerospace and defense, marine, rail, and recreation industries. The Gill Corporation and its’ subsidiaries; Alcore Inc, Alcore Brigantine, Castle Industries, and Insoleq/M.C. Gill Europe are vertically integrated to offer advanced composite material solutions for the 21st century.

The Gill Corporation is seeking a regional sales manager. The position is responsible for meeting or exceeding the profitable revenue growth targets within the Southwest United States region. The focus of this position is to identify and develop new sales opportunities for existing products, develop favorable business cases that lead to the creation of new products, maximize existing customer business, and provide localized customer satisfaction and technical support as required. The position will individually lead customer satisfaction initiatives, strategic planning and tactical activities, including reviews of technical inquiries and contractual negotiations.

The responsibilities and duties of this position include:

Working from our corporate headquarters, work with cross-functional teams in pursuit of new business with revenues from off-the-shelf, build-to-print and innovative technologies.

Achieving growth targets through direct sales and through collaboration with other company sales personnel promoting materials and value-added solutions to the aircraft OEMs, and the supply chain for engines, interiors and structures.

Leading all activities necessary to achieve customer satisfaction.

Traveling independently to ensure corporate message is clearly presented.

Planning and taking appropriate actions to meet or exceed assigned targets for the assigned region, or as directed.

Providing relevant information to develop timely, updated forecasts for the assigned region.

Creating key account, market segment and region-wide plans, tactics and strategies to support corporate goals and targets.

Handling all aspects of quotations, proposals, contract preparation and successful negotiations. Providing program management support for strategic activities, as necessary.

Gathering customer requirements and competitive information to make preliminary judgments on the possible fit for new business opportunities.

Utilizeing sales tools including Salesforce to capture, analyze and report on regional markets events, customer changes and competitive intelligence.

Ensuring company is qualified to all regionally-based OEM, sub-tier and aftermarket specifications for all existing products and support qualification of new product offerings.

Ensuring customer base is properly informed and kept current on product developments.

Leading successful resolution for customer concerns within the assigned region.

Documenting and maintaining accurate list of contacts, meeting notes, programs, projects and product usage information for all customers within the assigned region.

Providing other support to the corporation and subsidiaries, as required.

Prior experience managing aerospace customers within the assigned region working for a US-based aerospace products manufacturer, composites is preferred. Understanding of 3-axis and 5-axis CNC machining operations for composite and metallic materials; multi-opening presses, fabricated parts and complex assemblies is an advantage. Experience with cost and pricing models, technical sales approach, regional sales management and supporting multiple, distributed divisional sites is required. Fluency in written and spoken English; technical writing skills required. Bachelor degree, engineering, technology or science is preferred. Master’s degree or MBA is preferred. 7 years relevant aerospace sales experience, composites industry experience is preferred.

