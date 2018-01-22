Job opportunity: AOC sales representative

AOC (Collierville, TN, US) is a leading global supplier of resins, gel coats, colorants and additives for composites and cast polymers. Backed by the industry’s best technical support, AOC products are manufactured in facilities strategically located in United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

AOC is seeking a Sales Representative for the Eastern Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina territory. This position is responsible for the sales and service of AOC products to the established customer base, as well as increasing new business growth within the geographic territory.

The responsibilities and duties of this position include:

Maintaining multiple high-profile accounts, including determining the best manner of servicing accounts

Analyzing and forecasting anticipated sales for the coming year, by customer

Responsibility for maximum account profitability by selling value of AOC products and services

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in sales, marketing, business, chemistry, engineering or related field is required. Prior composites sales experience, specifically unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins, would be an advantage. Familiarity with the location from a sales, technical service or customer service capacity would also be an asset. The candidate should have five or more years of experience in composites sales or related field. The candidate should be proficient in Excel, Outlook, Oracle, PowerPoint and Word.

AOC will provide relocation to the territory if the selected individual is not currently located within the territory.

AOC offers a comprehensive benefits package including:

Medical/dental/vision

Life insurance/ADD

Tuition reimbursement

401(k)

Paid vacation and holidays

AOC is an EOE.

Apply for the AOC sales representative position at: http://www.aoc-resins.com/employment.html