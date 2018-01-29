JEC announces finalists for Innovation Awards

JEC Group (Paris, France) has released its JEC INNOVATION AWARDS competition finalists, announcing on January 25 the 30 award finalists divided into 10 categories. A renowned jury of experts will select one winner per category. The 10 winners will be announced in a ceremony to be held at JEC World 2018 on March 7, 2018.

"Like every year, we received hundreds of applications for the JEC Innovation Awards. This success truly shows that this program is a recognized tool to spot and promote innovations in the composites industry,” says Ms. Frédérique Mutel, JEC Group president and CEO. "I am particularly delighted to introduce another brand new feature to this program: the Public vote. Indeed, our jury will choose the winners according to specific criteria such as involvement of partners in the value chain, technical merit or market application, but the general audience will be able to vote for their favorite Innovation, online or through JEC World Mobile Application! The public vote winner will be announced at the end of JEC World and people can vote before and after the ceremony!" she adds. A jury of 10 experts from around the world will reward 10 Composites Champions who presented their Innovations in the end-using markets for composites. The panel of judges consists of:

•Anurag BANSAL, Manager Global Business development at ACCIONA INFRAESTRURAS (Spain)

•Christophe BINETRUY, Professor at ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES (France)

•Robert BUCHINGER, Chief Technology Officer at DAS ENERGY (Austria)

•Grahame BURROW, Global President of MAGNA (USA)

•Ali CALISKAN, CEO of KORDSA (Turquie)

•Dominique DUBOIS, CEO of CARBOMAN Group (France)

•Chantal FUALDES, Airbus Composite Airframe Executive Expert at AIRBUS (France)

•Karl-Heinz FULLER, Manager hybrid materials, concepts and AMG at DAIMLER (Germany)

•Sung HA, Professor at HANYANG UNIVERSITY (Korea)

•Kiyoshi UZAWA, Professor/Director (Ph.D) at INNOVATIVE COMPOSITE CENTER (Japan)

A new trophy representing the industry For the occasion, a brand new trophy has been created. The new Composites trophy will combine parts from many different composite materials such as glass fiber, carbon fiber or natural fiber, representing the diversity of the industry. A link to the full press release, listing the 30 finalists, can be accessed here: https://www.compositesworld.com/cdn/cms/JEC%20Innovation%20Awards%2018%20-%20JW18%20DV2.pdf.