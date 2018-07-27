ITHEC 2018 registration is open

ITHEC 2018, 4th International Conference and Exhibition on Thermoplastic Composites, is currently accepting early-bird registration. The conference will be held in Bremen, Germany October 30-31, 2018.

The conference covers the latest developments in high performance thermoplastic composite applications in aerospace, automotive and energy applications, as well as transport & engineering.

Conference program and registration information are available online at https://www.ithec.de/home.