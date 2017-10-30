Irkut MC-21 flight-testing continues

Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corp. (Irkutsk, Russia) reported on Oct. 17 that the first test MC-21-300 aircraft flew from the airfield of Irkutsk Aviation Plant to the airfield of Flight Research Institute n.a. M.M. Gromov (Ramenskoye, Moscow Region), to continue flight tests. The aircraft flew nonstop 4,500 km for 6 hours at an altitude of 10,000m.

The MC-21 is a single-aisle, 163-211-passenger aircraft that features an out-of-autoclave carbon fiber composite wing box.

Yuri Slyusar, President of United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) and Irkut Corp., says, “Today we open the new milestone of MC-21 program. Ahead, there is a continuation of flight and ground tests, introduction of new aircraft samples into test program, certification and initiation of serial production. Together with Irkut Corporation, a number of UAC enterprises, our partners from Rostec Corporation, and leading foreign companies participate in the MC-21 program, this program moves our enterprises to the new technological level and ensures the professional growth of our specialists.”

Oleg Demchenko, first vice-president and chief designer of Irkut, says, “Flight tests of MC-21 aircraft performed at Irkutsk Aviation Plant, together with the long flight (from Irkutsk to Ramenskoye) prove declared aircraft characteristics. Since today, tests will be continued at Flight Test and Development Facility of Yakovlev Design Bureau. The new hangar with the new up-to-date complex for collection, processing, and storage of information, obtained during flight and ground tests, had been built for MC-21 basing.”