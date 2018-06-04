Innovate UK backs Oxford-based automated composite tooling company

Mouldbox has received a grant from the UK innovation agency to develop their machine learning platform and design-to-product composite tooling service. 

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/4/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Automated composite tooling company Mouldbox (Oxford, UK) has been awarded a grant by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK (Swindon, UK). 

Mouldbox specializes in the design and manufacture of tooling for composite parts using proprietary automation technology. The company’s online interface reportedly uses the latest in deep learning to offer instant quotes for a variety of part designs. The Innovate UK grant will be used to develop Mouldbox’s machine learning platform and design-to-product composite tooling service.

 

 

Editor Pick

Tooling Tech Group acquires Century Tool

Century Tool acquisition makes Tooling Tech Group the largest North American tooling provider.

News

SAMPE 2018 Student Bridge Contest winners

Avero's 3D-printed commuter bike supported by Hexcel carbon fiber

Airbus awards Teledyne CML Composites A350 Life of Program contract

PolyOne acquires PlastiComp

Teijin breaks ground for carbon fiber facility in South Carolina

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.