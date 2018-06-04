Innovate UK backs Oxford-based automated composite tooling company

Automated composite tooling company Mouldbox (Oxford, UK) has been awarded a grant by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK (Swindon, UK).

Mouldbox specializes in the design and manufacture of tooling for composite parts using proprietary automation technology. The company’s online interface reportedly uses the latest in deep learning to offer instant quotes for a variety of part designs. The Innovate UK grant will be used to develop Mouldbox’s machine learning platform and design-to-product composite tooling service.