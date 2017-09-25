INEOS Styrolution, Roctool produce high surface quality thermoplastic composite

Roctool’s processing technology show the full benefit of INEOS Styrolution’s StyLight thermoplastic composites.

INEOS Styrolution (Frankfurt, Germany) and Roctool Inc. (Le Bourget du Lac, France) have worked on a joint development resulting in a time-saving manufacturing process for its new generation of aesthetic thermoplastic composite StyLight. The StyLight composite was first introduced at K2016 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Just recently, a partnership with KTM Technologies resulted in innovative design concepts for a selected number of applications in the automotive industry.

The cooperation with Roctool addresses the needs to obtain a high performance aesthetic material at high production rates. According to the companies, the induction processing technology is a very good match with StyLight sheets and produces industrially thin wall lightweight parts at a high surface quality with low manufacturing cycle times.

The Roctool technology saves one processing step, as the mold temperature is high enough to thermoform cold StyLight sheets without pre-heating. Optionally using pre-impregnated textiles positioned directly in the mold may eliminate yet another processing step, reducing cycle times even further.

Trials at Roctool were executed with various StyLight Aesthetic S versions. These StyLight versions are available with or without a fleece. They are specifically designed for aesthetic semi-structural applications. The trials resulted in tablet covers with a carbon fiber optic from Hexcel or with a matt black surface reinforced with NCF textile from Saertex.

