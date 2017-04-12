IACMI accepting applications for 2018 internship program

Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) is currently seeking graduate and undergraduate students to participate in a fully paid, short term summer internship program. The internship program, now in its third year and with nearly 40 previous participants, launched in 2016 as part of the IACMI mission to cultivate the next generation of technology leaders and foster interest in low-cost, energy-efficient manufacturing technologies.

The program delivers a project-based, hands-on learning environment where students can refine skills and build their professional network while working alongside industry leading experts in state-of-the-art facilities. Interested applicants have the opportunity to apply for internships specializing in various composite and materials research in the five IACMI technology areas – wind, vehicles, compressed gas storage, composite materials and processes, and design, modeling and simulation.

According to Robin Pate, head of communications and workforce for IACMI, "We started including the students in the program as part of their learning experience to help them develop skills in networking and presenting. The inclusion of the interns in the Members Meeting programming has quickly become an event highlight. Industry partners now prioritize networking with interns during the two day event to learn more about projects, research opportunities, and talk about future plans. Some of the interns have work being reviewed for a patent. Previous interns have received job offers as a result of their engagement."

The internship program is helping to build a pipeline of technology talent and leadership for the future. "By exposing these bright, talented individuals to leading-edge composites technology and research, the program provides an unparalleled opportunity for students to become engaged in the growing composites manufacturing industry," said John Hopkins, IACMI's interim chief executive officer.

Individually and collectively, the students' research efforts support the industry's shared need for faster, less expensive, and more energy-efficient composite technologies. "We have continued the IACMI internship program into its third year because it remains critically important for IACMI's workforce development mission. We are providing the next generation of engineers with hands-on opportunities to understand the technology they'll be working with, and to develop relationships with scientists who are world-class leaders in the field," said Uday Vaidya, IACMI's chief technology officer and UT/ORNL Governor's Chair in Advanced Composites Manufacturing.

In addition to being involved in a variety of IACMI partner activities, during the course of their internship participants will have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art equipment and software and to interact with scientists and engineers who are at the top of their fields. IACMI charter member, Dassault Systèmes, supports impactful training opportunities and has partnered with IACMI's Design, Modeling, and Simulation Technology Area based at Purdue University to provide several internship opportunities beyond the existing summer program. Engaging in hands-on learning that is more project-based than traditional academic coursework is a critical way to learn and refine skills. Specific project details may adapt with research needs and may involve one or more of the 150 IACMI member organizations, which represent industry, academia, and government partners.

Program participants will receive a weekly stipend based on hours of participation. In addition, program participants will have the opportunity to present and network with over 300 industry leaders at the IACMI Members Meeting in July 2018. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and student in good standing at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 or the equivalent as verified by official transcripts. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment and provide proof of health insurance coverage. Applications and supporting materials are being accepted online until December 31, 2017.

The IACMI Internship Program is managed by Oak Ridge Associated Universities. Supportive collaborations with IACMI partners continue to lend a diverse experience to the program for recruiting students of high quality and exceptional technical aptitude. For more information, visit iacmi.org/workforce-training/internships/ or email Julie Malicoat at julie.malicoat@orau.org.