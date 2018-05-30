Honda Aircraft introduces HondaJet Elite

Honda Aircraft Company (Greensboro, NC, US) revealed on May 27 a new upgraded aircraft, the HondaJet Elite, at a special hangar event ahead of the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The new aircraft was designed utilizing Honda Aircraft's advanced technologies coupled with performance and comfort enhancements. The HondaJet Elite reportedly has an extended range of an additional 17% (+396km) and is equipped with a noise attenuating inlet structure that lines each engine to reduce high frequency noise. The new aircraft's avionics system incorporates additional performance management functions for flight planning and automatic stability and protection functions to enhance safety of flight. The HondaJet Elite has inherited Honda Aircraft features including the Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing and composite fuselage.

According to Honda Aircraft Company, the HondaJet Elite is more fuel efficient than any other aircraft in its category and emitting less greenhouse gases than similar sized business jets. The aircraft is type certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The HondaJet Elite will be displayed for the first time to the public at EBACE May 28-31.