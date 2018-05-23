High Strain Dynamics to offer R&D services

High Strain Dynamics (Phoenix, NY, US) announced May 22 they are expanding their business to accept work from outside companies. A subsidiary of QMP Enterprises (Phoenix, NY, US), High Strain Dynamics was founded in 2014 to perform research and development for companies within the QMP family. The company seeks to assist companies in the aerospace, defense, unmanned aerial systems, automotive, sports and recreation, marine and medical device markets as a strategic technical partner to assist them with product development, material testing and process optimization.

“We [have] invested a great deal in equipment, including a load frame, polisher, optical microscope, several rolling tables, an automated tape and filament winder, and custom equipment for ballistic and fatigue testing specifically for but not limited to tubular composite structures,” says David Barclay, president and CEO. “During the course of that development work, we built some proprietary testing equipment that we believe will be useful in helping other companies in their development process.”

He adds, “Our engineering, consulting and analytical services, combined with rapid prototyping capability, advanced materials expertise and in-house testing provide clients with the resources they need to drive innovation and bring new products to market.”