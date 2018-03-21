High Eye HEF32 UAV helicopter on track

Thanks to the carbon fibre components from Refitech, High Eye’s new HEF32 AUV helicopter completes successful test performance.

News Post: 3/21/2018

Related Topics:

Refitech (Waalwijk, Netherlands) reported March 20 that High Eye’s (Lexmond, Netherlands) new HEF32 UAV helicopter featuring newly developed carbon fibre parts from Refitech demonstrated its performance at recent tests in Mexico

A development of High Eye’s earlier HEF30, this new version has a number of upgrades, including better aerodynamics, easier access to the internal systems, a new exhaust system and more efficient rotor blades. Internally the number of components was reduced and the vibration damping improved. Further extra sensors have been added and the new model now gives users more freedom for the integration of payloads.

“Thanks to Refitech’s support we have been able to raise the performance level of the HEF 32 even further, while simultaneously decreasing assembly and maintenance times.” says Marijn van de Ruit, commercial director at High Eye.

The first example of the new helicopter is reportedly due to be delivered in the second half of March.

 

Editor Pick

AFRL pushes limits of polymer additive manufacturing

Air Force Research Laboratory research team has successfully printed the highest-temperature capable, reinforced polymer composite parts.

News

Clemson University researcher works to close the gap on composite costs

AFRL pushes limits of polymer additive manufacturing

METYX announces new technical textiles manufacturing facility

Employment opportunity: Manufacturing Engineer

Hexcel celebrates Casablanca facility grand opening

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.