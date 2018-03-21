High Eye HEF32 UAV helicopter on track

Refitech (Waalwijk, Netherlands) reported March 20 that High Eye’s (Lexmond, Netherlands) new HEF32 UAV helicopter featuring newly developed carbon fibre parts from Refitech demonstrated its performance at recent tests in Mexico.

A development of High Eye’s earlier HEF30, this new version has a number of upgrades, including better aerodynamics, easier access to the internal systems, a new exhaust system and more efficient rotor blades. Internally the number of components was reduced and the vibration damping improved. Further extra sensors have been added and the new model now gives users more freedom for the integration of payloads.

“Thanks to Refitech’s support we have been able to raise the performance level of the HEF 32 even further, while simultaneously decreasing assembly and maintenance times.” says Marijn van de Ruit, commercial director at High Eye.

The first example of the new helicopter is reportedly due to be delivered in the second half of March.