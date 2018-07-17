Hexcel and Gazchim partner on kitting services for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial markets

Hexcel Corporation (Stamford, CT, US) and Groupe Gazechim Composites (Béziers, France), an official Hexcel distributor for more than 20 years, announced on July 17 an agreement to provide customized kitting services for advanced composite materials sold to aerospace and defense customers and for high-performance industrial applications.

The joint venture, named HexCut Services, will provide pan-European kitting services that will include Hexcel’s carbon fiber prepreg and other composite materials such as adhesives and fabrics for aerospace, defense and industrial applications.

Gazechim’s existing kitting plant in Maulévrier, 75km east of Nantes (France), acquired in 2016, will be the initial hub for providing pre-cut kits to customers as well as central services in the future to a network of local kitting facilities in Europe.