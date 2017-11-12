Hexcel acquires Oxford Performance Materials

Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US) announced December 8, 2017 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the aerospace and defense (A&D) business of Oxford Performance Materials (OPM, South Windsor, CT, US). OPM A&D produces qualified, high-performance thermoplastic, carbon fiber-reinforced 3D printed parts for commercial aerospace and space and defense applications. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close later this month. The asset acquisition will include equipment, intellectual property and manufacturing process technology related to the A&D business operations in Connecticut. Other businesses of OPM are not included in the acquisition.

OPM is the first company to successfully apply and qualify additive manufacturing technology to the high-performance polymer PEKK for aerospace, industrial and biomedical applications. The company has significant process and material technology knowledge in the areas of additive manufacturing and PEKK thermoplastic materials that can fundamentally improve the way the world's aircraft and defense components are manufactured. The technology can replace machined, cast, and printed metal parts in many applications, providing customers a high-performance, lighter weight and potentially lower cost solution.

Hexcel Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage says “We are excited to add this next-generation technology to our portfolio. In combination with our unique carbon fiber capability, PEKK can provide a range of new technology solutions to our aerospace and defense customers in printed parts as well as assembled structures and broader design solutions.”

OPM was awarded a contract from Boeing to supply 3D-printed structural production parts for the CST-100 Starliner among numerous other customer-focused development programs. Hexcel’s acquisition will enable more rapid operational scaling and development of this emerging technology to meet growing market demand for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic additive technology in aerospace and defense.