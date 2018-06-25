Related Topics:
Hexagon (Ålesund, Norway) announced June 21 it is launching a new Mobile Pipeline gas transport module, the TITAN 53, which employs the largest composite cylinder tanks in the world. The newly developed cylinders and module are designed to to move greater volumes of compressed gases including natural gas, hydrogen and industrial gases. The 53-foot-long system optimizes weight and capacity to meet the 80,000 lbs GVW limit in most of the United States delivering an estimated gas volume of 492,000 scf / 13,932 scm.
According to Hexagon, the TITAN 53 delivers almost 40% greater payload while retaining all the advantages of the TITAN platform.
Editor PickFlaris Lar 1 completes final engine tests
In early June the last tests of the FJ33-5A engine were completed at the company’s new hangar at Wroclaw Airport in Wrocław, Poland.
News
SPE issues call for nominations for ACCE 2018 conference's innovative parts competition
Hexagon unveils gas transport module featuring world's largest CFRP tanks
Flaris Lar 1 completes final engine tests
University of Bologna, CMS team up for American Solar Challenge
Volvo XC60 demonstrator employs Bcomp's natural fiber reinforcement technology